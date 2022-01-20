Uday Samant: College reopen proposal sent to CM Thackeray, decision soon

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has made an important statement regarding starting a college. Uday Samant informed that a decision will be taken in the cabinet today to start colleges along with schools. Uday Samant said the district collector would be given the power to take a decision on starting the college after reviewing the covid situation. Corona virus infection is still ongoing. Uday Samant said that the decision to start the college would be taken only after enforcing restrictions and rules as the corona infection is not over.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said that the school will start from Monday. Classes I to XII in the state will start on Monday, January 24, following the Corona rules. College students in the state are wondering whether Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a decision regarding starting a college in today's cabinet meeting.

A proposal will be sent to the Chief Minister regarding starting the college

Each District Collector will be empowered to take a decision regarding the commencement of the college at the local level based on the situation in Corona. We are sending such a proposal to the Chief Minister. This decision will be taken only after his order, said Uday Samant.