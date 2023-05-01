Uday Samant meets Sharad Pawar over Barsu refinery project

In recent days, there has been increasing political tension in the state due to the Barsu refinery project, with the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the ruling BJP-Shinde faction playing the blame game.

Satyajit Chavan, a prominent opponent of the project who led the protests, met with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and after that, state minister and leader of the Shinde faction Uday Samant also had a meeting with Pawar, during which they discussed the issues related to the project in detail.

Sawant explained that the leaders of the Barsu protesters had met with Sharad Pawar. Following discussions with the Chief Minister, Sawant made the decision to meet Pawar at his residence at 3:30 pm today. During the meeting, NCP leaders Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad were also present.

The company is currently conducting soil tests, and based on the results, it will determine if the project will proceed. The government is open to discussing the withdrawal of the notice. However, it will take time to clear up all doubts and concerns. The discussions have already started, with Sharad Pawar taking the initiative. Pawar has served as the state's chief minister four times, and many projects were initiated during his tenure. I provided Sharad Pawar with a detailed account of the project, and a meeting was held in Ratnagiri, attended by MP Vinayak Raut. During the meeting, the affected people were asked to understand the project, Samant explained.

Samant stated that farmers will not be treated unjustly in the Barsu refinery project, and their opinions will be taken into consideration before taking any decision. Some of the doubts and concerns raised by the protesters were discussed with Sharad Pawar in great detail. The government is willing to communicate with the leaders of the protesters, and the final decision will only be made after consulting with the local community. No one will be coerced or forced into anything, as their opinions and welfare are of paramount importance.