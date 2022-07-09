'Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray responsible for Shiv Sena's demise': Narayan Rane

Only party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray are responsible for the demise of Shiv Sena. They could not save the government when he was the chief minister. He also said that it is not in the interest of Maharashtra for a government to fall constantly. Union Minister Rane was on his way to Kankavali from Goa when he stopped at Sawantwadi. and spoke to reporters.

Rane said that the MLAs did not meet the MP when he was the Chief Minister and kept the ministers standing in line for hours, which has created anger among the MLAs. That was his only objective, said Rane, but as I said, this government has collapsed.

Now Maharashtra is moving towards development and new projects will come to the state. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis are the only ones who will do a good job, said Rane.