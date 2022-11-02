Uddhav Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar likely to meet soon?
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 2, 2022 04:14 PM 2022-11-02T16:14:53+5:30 2022-11-02T16:15:47+5:30
After the split in the Shiv Sena, many new equations are emerging in the politics of the state. Against ...
After the split in the Shiv Sena, many new equations are emerging in the politics of the state. Against this background, there is a possibility that Shiv Shakti and Bhim Shakti will be seen together once again in the state, because information is coming out that Uddhav Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar had a discussion over the phone.
Both the leaders are likely to meet and discuss on November 20 or 21. There is a possibility that Thackeray-Ambedkar will announce clarity about the alliance. Discussions have started about whether we will see the experiment of a new alliance in Maharashtra, Saam TV reported.
Prakash Ambedkar had sent a proposal of friendship to Uddhav Thackeray. But no concrete steps were taken by Shiv Sena in this regard.Open in app