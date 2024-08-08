Uddhav Thackeray and Son Aaditya Thackeray Meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita (See Pics)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 8, 2024 12:17 PM2024-08-08T12:17:14+5:302024-08-08T12:17:23+5:30

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with his son Aaditya Thackeray, met Delhi ...

Uddhav Thackeray and Son Aaditya Thackeray Meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita (See Pics) | Uddhav Thackeray and Son Aaditya Thackeray Meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita (See Pics)

Uddhav Thackeray and Son Aaditya Thackeray Meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita (See Pics)

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with his son Aaditya Thackeray, met Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, and his parents in Delhi on Thursday, August 8.

Uddhav Thackeray Meets Sunita Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh was also present during the meeting. Shiv Sena UBT chief is on a three-day visit to New Delhi, his first to the Capital after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On Wednesday, Thackeray has met top Congress leaders including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Open in app
Tags :Uddhav ThackerayArvind KejriwalSunita kejriwalAaditya Thackeray