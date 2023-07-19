Uddhav Thackeray asks Ajit Pawar to do good work for state as treasury keys are in your hands

After the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader joined the Eknath Shinde government, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited Ajit Pawar, a former ally and the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, on Wednesday.

Thackeray, a representative on the state legislative council, attended the house proceedings for a brief period. Additionally, it was his first trip to the legislature since former party colleague and deputy chair Neelam Gorhe switched over to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

I asked him to do good work for the state and people, Thackeray said after meeting Pawar, who is also the finance minister, at his office. The former chief minister noted that he had worked with Pawar in his cabinet and knew his style of functioning. Pawar was Thackeray’s deputy in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

I am confident that people of the state will get aid because he has the keys to the treasury, Thackeray added. Earlier this month, Ajit Pawar and eight other Nationalist Congress Party MLAs joined the Shinde government, virtually splitting the party founded by Sharad Pawar.