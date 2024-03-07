Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes Banks Swift on Farmers Loan Defaults, but Seek Time on Electoral Bond Details

Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), made a concerted effort on Thursday to confront the Union government regarding the State Bank of India's request for an extension of time to disclose information about the purchasers of electoral bonds. Speaking in Ausa in Latur, Thackeray said banks promptly come out with all information of farmers when there is a default or delay in loan repayment but in the electoral bond issue lenders are asking for time to extract details.

Thackeray highlighted the apparent disparity in the treatment of farmers unable to repay loans, where banks readily possess all necessary information and resort to notices on their doors, contrasting it with the reluctance of banks to promptly submit details regarding electoral bonds. The Supreme Court, in a ruling on February 15, declared the electoral bond scheme unconstitutional. It instructed the State Bank of India to provide related information by March 6. However, the bank sought an extension until June 30, a request currently pending before the apex court.

Slamming Union Minister Amit Shah's statement that the NDA government did in 10 years what the Congress could not in 40 years, Thackeray sarcastically said the BJP made Rs 7,000 crore in electoral bonds in 10 years while the Congress could garner just Rs 600-700 crore.

Attacking the Union government over its claim to make India a developed nation by 2047, Thackeray said the ruling dispensation must talk about the present and what they can give to the poor who are unable to afford meals.

Thackeray alleged that the Eknath Shinde government had allocated Rs 85 crore for advertisements, emphasizing that if he were in power, he would have directed this substantial amount towards the welfare of farmers.