Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, accuses of undermining democracy and judiciary

During a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former CM Uddhav Thackeray, intensified his criticism of the BJP and its leadership by accusing them of undermining democratic institutions and attempting to manipulate the judiciary.

“BJP is trying to control the judiciary. His (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) friend (Benjamin Netanyahu) tried to do the same but people of Israel hit the streets and were joined by police, government officials and even foreign embassies. The PM had to retreat. This is democracy. Voters must take control of the PM here too,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray criticized Modi's handling of the "Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha" rallies in the state, which feature speeches that promote animosity towards minorities, including "love jihad" and "land jihad," and encourage economic boycotts of the Muslim community.

Thackeray said, “Hindu Jan Aakrosh rallies are being organised in Maharashtra. But what is the use of that almighty leader ruling India, if Hindus have to take out rallies on the street.”

He also slammed the government over the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that Rahul has been disqualified for raising questions on the Hindenburg Report.

Thackeray also challenged the BJP to contest in Maharashtra in Modi's name and claimed that they have stolen the party name, symbol, and even his father. He also called for the downfall of the BJP and stated that the Shiv Sena aided their growth in Maharashtra.