Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes BJP, Warns of Growing Public Dissent in Gujarat and Across India

"I don't blame Gujarat. However, in the last few days, more reports of crime have been coming from Gujarat itself. Our traitors had also fled to Gujarat. Those who opened fire in front of Salman Khan's house also fled to Gujarat. Drugs are also rampant in Gujarat itself. This is bringing disrepute to Gujara. Protests against the BJP are also taking place in Gujarat." Uddhav Thackeray claimed that the BJP will soon be expelled from Gujarat.

Talking to reporters, Uddhav Thackeray criticised the BJP. He further said, "Lord Shri Ram has great power. He is the one who will judge now. Votes are being sought in the name of Ram without doing any work. They have realised that there is no use in using Modi's name. That is why Shri Ram's name is being used. Lord Shri Ram will teach a lesson now".

The dictatorship will be consumed in the form of a torch

"There is a strong public opinion against dictatorship across the country. They are just waiting for the vote. The manifesto is almost certain. Although the torch sign is new, everyone knows now. It was on this torch symbol that the first victory (Shivsena's) in Andheri was won. The victory began with the torch symbol itself. The torch symbol has reached every corner of Maharashtra.", Thackeray said that the dictatorial rule will be consumed in the form of torch

Thackeray further said, "the BJP has been exposed in the electoral bond scam. All this came to light because of the Supreme Court. It's the biggest scam in the world. Had the Supreme Court not disclosed this, we would not have known who gave thousands of crores to them and the work of 'Chanda Do and Dhanda Lo' (Give money, do business) would continue. They don't have power anymore and it's all exposed. The opposition parties will regret why this did not happen earlier".