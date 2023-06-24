Uddhav Thackeray demands investigation into PM CARES Fund

Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), demanded an investigation into the PM CARES Fund in response to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) actions against some individuals close to his party in an alleged jumbo COVID facility fraud.

He also sought probe into the functioning of civic bodies of Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune, as well as governments in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, all of which were or are led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Thane, which was controlled by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund was set up in 2020 as a public charitable trust with the aim of having a dedicated national fund to deal with distress related primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister is the chairperson and members include Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

We are not scared of any probe. And when you (government) want to probe, then you also probe Thane municipal corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune and Nagpur civic bodies, he said.

Probe the PM CARES Fund as well. The PM CARES Fund does not come under the ambit of any investigation. Lakhs and crores of rupees were collected. Many ventilators were malfunctioning. We will also carry out a probe, the former chief minister said.

In the middle of this week, the Enforcement Directorate had searched premises connected to persons reportedly close to Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray as well as the central purchase department of the BMC.