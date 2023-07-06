Uddhav Thackeray demands probe to find out how money collected under PM CARES Fund

Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), called for an investigation on Thursday to determine how the PM CARES Fund, established during the coronavirus outbreak, was used to collect money.

If any corruption has taken place in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which was ruled by the undivided Shiv Sena for more than two decades, then probe it, but also inquire into the work done by states during the pandemic, he said.

Taking a dig at his former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Thackeray said ideology that has nothing to do with India’s freedom struggle is now ruling the country.

Probe the work done by all states during the pandemic. Also, probe the so-called corruption in the BMC, but then also probe the PM CARES Fund because it was people’s money and they should know how it was used,” said the former CM while speaking at an event here.