Uddhav Thackeray expels rebel leaders Uday Samant & Yashwant Jadhav from Shiv Sena

Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has taken strong action against two Shiv Sena rebels. Shiv Sena rebel leaders Yashwant Jadhav and Uday Samant have been expelled. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray removed both leaders from their positions as deputy party leaders for engaging in anti-party activities.Yashwant Jadhav has held important positions such as BMC Standing Committee Chairman, and the ED and Income Tax raided Yashwant Jadhav's house and office, discovering a diary in which Matoshree was given a few crore rupees and a watch.

Both Samant and Jadhav had joined CM Eknath Shinde's camp before being sacked by Thackeray from the post of deputy leader and removed from his Shiv Sena party on the ground of anti-party activities. It is significant to mention that Uday Samant was a minister in the Uddhav government when he joined the Shinde faction a few days after rebel against then CM Thackeray took place. Samant had also bagged a ministerial berth in the Shinde-Fadnavis government.Samant was the education minister in the Uddhav government, whereas, in the Shinde-Fadnavis government, he holds the portfolio of Industries. On the other hand, senior Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav, who had also joined CM Shinde, was earlier a chairman of the standing committee of BMC.