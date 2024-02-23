Uddhav Thackeray Govt Responsible for Bullet Train Project Delay, Says BJP Leader Ashish Shelar

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project in Mumbai today. The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited project will build India's first-ever bullet train connecting financial capital Mumbai to the Gujarati city of Ahemadabad.



Meanwhile, Asish Shelar, Mumbai BJP President has made claims blaming Uddhav Thackeray Government for delaying the bullet train project. "This work should have started two and a half years ago. The then Uddhav Thackeray government opposed it, did not allow work and the people spent two-and-a-half years free of cost. Therefore, the sin of increasing the cost of the project also goes to Uddhav Thackeray and his government.

But now the work on the project is progressing and the work on the bullet train, which is 56 meters deep, 40 meters wide, being dug on both sides at the same time by blast, started today. The project will also be completed under the sea. The work is being carried out at four places at the same time with all the necessary environmental clearances. This very fast bullet train will fulfill the dream of the country and the common man, including Mumbai, of tomorrow's developed India. On behalf of the people of Mumbai, I thank and congratulate the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji." Shelar commented.