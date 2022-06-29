"Uddhav Thackeray has dedicated his life at the feet of Sharad Pawar" says BJP leader

"Some people are trying to spread unrest by using the language of bullying. Care should be taken to ensure that there is no attack on the sacred temple of democracy. It is the responsibility of government agencies to provide security" JP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar has said.

Sudhir Mungantiwar then said, "why is the minority government forcing democracy? Your MLAs did not survive and used to criticize BJP and Raj Bhavan. The public will not beg for the barren idea in the fertile head. For the last two and a half years, the government has been dishonest with the people. Alcohol tax removed. The people will not tolerate the attempt of bullying. The government has lost the majority. Shiv Sena MLAs from Guwahati have repeatedly said to leave the Congress-NCP alliance. But they are ready to leave the support of the MLAs elected by the people but not the support of Sharad Pawar. He said the apex court had directed the Center and the state government to provide protection as threats were coming."



"Also, there should be a Chief Minister, not just a democracy to break a chair, to put a crown on someone. This democracy is to remove the darkness in the life of the common man. Is there democracy for one man to be the Chief Minister and for 12.5 crore people to suffer? The government wants to give a majority or a minority test. We have kept a wait and watch. So you can show it in an hour. Pawar sacrificed his life without listening to his own MLAs and people. Betrayed the public for the chair" BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said.