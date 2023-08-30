Uddhav Thackeray on LPG price reduction says, I.N.D.I.A progresses, BJP govt may give gas cylinders free

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are set to hold hectic parleys during a two-day conclave here starting Thursday during which they will announce a coordination committee and a logo for the alliance.

Addressing a press conference here, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on LPG price reduction said that as As INDIA progresses, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government may give gas cylinders free.

The Union government reduced the cost of a 14.2 kilogramme (kg) cooking gas cylinder by 200 rupees on Tuesday, calling it a gift for women in advance of this week's Raksha Bandhan festival.

At present, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in the national capital costs Rs 1,103 - more than double the rate it came for in May 2020. It will cost Rs 903 when the decision is implemented from Wednesday. For Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries, the price will be Rs 703 after considering the continuing Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy. Announcing the decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the move is aimed at providing relief to households. Also, the government will take the total PMUY beneficiaries to 10.35 crores.