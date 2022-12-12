Uddhav Thackeray says Samruddhi corridor’s 1st phase was to be inaugurated on May 1 but an arch collapsed at last moment

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray claimed that the first phase of the Samruddhi Expressway was ready a long time ago and it was supposed to be inaugurated on May 1 this year but just two days before the inauguration a rleated construction had collapsed.

I don’t know if it was a deliberate act,” Thackeray said. Thackeray headed the MVA government until it collapsed in June this year.

It is important that the project is thrown open to the public, he told reporters when asked about him not being invited to the PM’s event. Responding to a query, Thackeray described as highly condemnable the use of SUVs meant for Nirbhaya squads by the Mumbai police for the security of legislators owing allegiance to chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway that connects Nagpur and the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.