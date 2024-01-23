Uddhav Thackeray: "Shiv Saniks are My Ancestral Property"

Nashik: Shiv Sena has sounded the bugle for the upcoming elections, taking advantage of the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder late leader Balasaheb Thackeray. The Shiv Sena's Thackeray group's convention began today at the Hotel Democracy in Nashik city. In his speech at the convention, Shiv Sena party chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray once again targeted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He also strongly criticized the Mahayuti government in the state and the Modi government at the center.

Shiv Sainiks welcomed Uddhav Thackeray to the stage of the convention with slogans of Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji and Uddhav Thackeray's victory. On this occasion, Uddhav Thackeray offered prayers to Prabodhankar Thackeray, Late Balasaheb Thackeray, Mother Saheb Meenatai Thackeray and Bharat Mata. After that, while guiding the Shiv Sainiks and office-bearers at the meeting, Uddhav Thackeray criticized the politics of the Ram Mandir ceremony and the policies of the Modi government at the center. He also targeted the Mahayuti government in the state. He also compared Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to Vali from the Ramayana.

He said, "Ram's talk is over, now let's talk about work. What did you do in ten years? Ram was true to his word, where are you true to your word, you did not keep the promise you made to Shiv Sena." He launched an attack on senior BJP leaders.

He also said, "Our Shiv Sainiks got you power, got to see Delhi, not BJP. The Shiv Sena leaders who got power because of us seem corrupt to you. There has been a PM Cares scam, see that scam, why don't you give an account of it?" He also asked.

He also warned from the convention, "We have also filed complaints about your scams, but no investigation has been done. We will not stop until we investigate and put you in jail."

He targeted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying, "Shiv Sainiks are my ancestral property. I got this property by inheritance, not by stealing." He also said, "In the Ramayana, the question is why did Shriram kill Vali? We will not rest until we kill Vali too, because this Vali has stolen our Shiv Sena." He gave the simile of Vali to Eknath Shinde.