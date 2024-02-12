Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP over Ashok Chavan Resignation

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan has resigned from his post and primary membership of the party. Ashok Chavan is likely to join the BJP and be nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, After Ashok Chavan's resignation, Uddhav Thackeray has criticized the BJP for poaching leaders from other parties. "The BJP is not confident and they are indulging in sabotage," Thackeray said.



Addressing a public meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Uddhav Thackeray said, "I am surprised by Ashok Chavan. Till yesterday, they were participating in seat-sharing. So what happened suddenly today that Ashok Chavan is going there?" he asked. He also criticized the Election Commission. "The Election Commission handed over the Shiv Sena to the thief, the NCP to the thief. Now it remains to be seen whether the Congress will also hand over to Ashokrao. Because they can do anything."



Uddhav Thackeray further targeted the Prime Minister by stating, "The Prime Minister spoke in Parliament about Abki bar 400 par. Then why are you breaking parties? You don't have confidence. You're not going to cross 400, you're not going to cross 40. So Nitish Kumar is being taken here, Ashok Chavan is being taken here. Ajit Pawar was taken. Shinde was taken. If the BJP had worked honestly for 10 years, this time would not have come. All the leaders are being taken".

"A few years ago, the BJP's slogan was a Congress-mukt Bharat. But now so many Congressmen are going to BJP that they are now in a situation of congress-dominated BJP." Uddhav Thackeray also claimed that in a few more years, it will happen that the BJP president will also come from Congress.