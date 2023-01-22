Uddhav Thackeray still doesn't know that NCP is out to finish him

It is said that his tenure as the Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray is ending on January 2023. So what next? Many people have this question, meanwhile there was information that he demanded to hold elections within the party, school education minister Deepak Kesarkar reacted strongly to this.

This is their struggle, actually he should have thought about while going with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. But they still don't understand that NCP is out to finish them, said Kesarkar. We really are Shiv Sena has been kept alive, Balasaheb's thoughts have been kept alive. One day they will realize this, we will also realize what we have lost by falling into the trap of NCP, he said.

On January 30th, the result of who will be awarded the bow and arrow id announced. He also reacted on this, I believe the result will be in favour, said Kesarkar.

