Uddhav Thackeray thanks Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi in farewell message as Maharashtra CM
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 29, 2022 10:55 PM2022-06-29T22:55:58+5:302022-06-29T22:56:28+5:30
The 10 day Maharashtra political turmoil has finally come to an end with the resignation of Maharashtra CM Uddhav ...
The 10 day Maharashtra political turmoil has finally come to an end with the resignation of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. The apex court refused to stay the Maharashtra Governor's direction to the MVA govt to undertake a floor test.
In his farewell message Uddhav expressed his gratitude to Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar for their support. Highlighting the decision taken during the Cabinet meeting the CM said that he was satisfied over the remaining of Aurangabad and Osmanabad to Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv, calling it a dream long held by Balasaheb Thackeray.Open in app