Uddhav Thackeray to attend opposition meet in Patna on June 23, says Arvind Sawant

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will be in Patna on June 23 to attend the opposition leaders’ meeting called by Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, party leader Arvind Sawant said.

The meeting has been called to forge unity among the opposition parties and chalk out a joint strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Tomorrow all the leaders are meeting at Patna. Uddhav ji is also going there. Let us see what happens there. They are very mature and experienced people of the country, said Sawant.

Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Delhi peer and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, CMs M K Stalin of Tamil Nadu and Hemant Soren of Jharkhand, NCP president Sharad Pawar and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti are among those expected to attend the first high-level opposition meeting.

Even Sonia ji, Rahul ji, Pawar ji, Nitish Kumar ji are there. All these are stalwarts. We should abide by whatever decision is taken and work sincerely to secure victory, said Sawant, who is also the party spokesperson and Lok Sabha.