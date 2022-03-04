Uddhav Thackeray to chair cabinet meeting today to discuss OBC reservation issue

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will chair a state cabinet meeting today at 6 pm. The cabinet will discuss the OBC reservation issue.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Maharashtra government and the State Election Commission (SEC) not to act upon the interim report of Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission to reserve seats for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the upcoming local bodies election.

The top court said it cannot allow the Maharashtra government to move with such an interim report. It declined to accept the Commission's recommendation to restore 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the local body elections, noting that the report did not comply with an earlier Supreme Court direction, under which the Commission was required to conduct research before proposing any suggestions.

The bench emphasised that the report filed by the Commission must stand the test of judicial scrutiny, and there should be more authentic data.

It said there is no date on the report and how could it know whether it was prepared with full understanding or not? "If this is how a Commission will work, then we doubt the recommendations of the Commission."