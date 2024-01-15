Uddhav Thackeray to Conduct Open Discussion with Legal Experts over Narvekar Verdict Tomorrow, Sanjay Raut Provides Details

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Thackeray group) MP Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it of using religious tensions for political gain. He alleged that the recent threats of attack on Matoshree, the Thackeray residence, originated from Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists known for inflammatory rhetoric against Muslims.

"We know who these individuals are and what transpired," Raut declared. "These are the same VHP activists who threatened to demolish Ram Mandir, masking their hatred with Muslim names. This is nothing but a BJP ploy to incite religious strife before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

Raut further raised concerns about the Thackeray family's security. He criticized the Maharashtra government, calling it "paralyzed and incompetent," and blamed it for withdrawing security cover from Shiv Sena leaders. "The central government is responsible for the Thackerays' safety," he asserted. "If any harm comes to them due to this negligence, both the central and state home departments will be held accountable."

He also commented on the recent decision by the state assembly speaker, Rahul Narwekar, regarding the Shiv Sena leadership dispute. "Uddhav Thackeray and legal experts will hold a press conference tomorrow at 4 PM in Worli to discuss the implications of Narwekar's ruling," Raut announced, urging everyone to attend the open discussion.

Finally, Raut criticized the BJP's handling of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir issue. "Their slogan was 'Mandir wahin banayenge'," he pointed out. "But the temple wasn't built at the original site discussed. It's kilometers away, leaving the original plot untouched. Why the discrepancy?"