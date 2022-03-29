Uddhav Thackeray to inaugurate new Mumbai Metro lines on Gudi Padva

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate the two new Mumbai Metro lines for public operation on the auspicious Maharashtrian New Year Day, Gudi Padva, on April 2. According to a Times Now report, Mumbai is all set to get Metro line 2A which is from Aarey in Goregaon to Overipada in Borivali and Metro line 7 which is from Dahanukar wadi in Kandivali to Dahisar East. 2A and 7 Mumbai Metro corridors of Phase 1 Metro Project. The metro lines are colour-coded ones. Each metro line is associated with a colour. Metro line 1 (Ghatkopar-Versova) is blue line, Metro line 2 is yellow line and Metro line 7 is red line.

The minimum fare for metro travel is Rs 10 and the maximum fare is subjected to Rs 40 depending on the kms travelled in the metro. The Metro line from DN Nagar, Andheri to Dahisar East is 18 km long and this route has 17 stations. It is elevated line along link road. The initial ridership for the entire line is expected to be 4.07 lakhs as daily ridership. The implementing agency at this metro route is Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on deposit basis. Metro line 7, from Andheri East to Dahisar is 16.475KM long. It has 13 stations all are elevated ones as the metro is elevated along western express way. The project completion cost is Rs 6,208 crore. The daily ridership on this route is expected to be 5.28 lakhs initially. The implementing agency is Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Development Authority (MMRDA). According to a report published in the Times of India (TOI), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has planned to run around 200 services. Meanwhile, the frequency of the metro will be every 10 minutes initially, gradually decreasing as more rakes will be pressed into service.

