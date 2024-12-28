Uddhav Thackeray to Meet Families of Santosh Deshmukh and Somnath Suryavanshi

The investigation into the high-profile kidnapping and murder case of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh from Massajog, along with other related crimes, has been officially transferred to the CID. This case gained statewide attention due to its seriousness and political implications. The opposition, including the Mahavikas Aghadi, has intensified its criticism of the Mahayuti government, with prominent figures like Manoj Jarange and Anjali Damania visiting Beed to express their concerns and solidarity. Protests have also erupted across the region. Alongside the Beed case, the Somnath Suryavanshi case in Parbhani has added further pressure on the government.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, recently visited Parbhani to meet the family of Somnath Suryavanshi. The opposition is leveraging both cases to corner the Mahayuti government, alleging inaction and mismanagement.

Government Actions and Opposition Criticism

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a judicial inquiry into the desecration of the Constitution's copy near Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue and the violent protests that followed. Additionally, controversial police officer Ashok Ghorband has been suspended in connection with the case. However, these actions have not deterred opposition criticism, with leaders alleging that the government is shielding the real culprits.

Uddhav Thackeray's Planned Visit

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to visit Beed and Parbhani in early January to meet the families of Santosh Deshmukh and Somnath Suryavanshi. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut confirmed this and highlighted a march held in Beed demanding justice for Santosh Deshmukh's family and the arrest of the alleged culprits. Raut accused the government of protecting influential individuals involved in the crimes.

Sanjay Raut's Allegations

Raut took a sharp dig at the BJP, accusing them of focusing on manipulating electoral processes rather than addressing pressing issues. He criticized their approach of using power and money to gain political dominance, warning that such practices threaten Maharashtra’s political integrity and Marathi identity. Raut emphasized that Shiv Sena’s strength lies in its workers and reiterated the party’s commitment to fighting for justice.

The opposition's aggressive stance and public outrage have put the Mahayuti government under significant pressure to act decisively and restore public confidence.