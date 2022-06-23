Uddhav Thackeray to not hold any meetings today, informs Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday informed that CM will not going to hold any meeting today, he said "CM won't hold any meeting today, some MLAs are going to Varsha Bungalow for official work. Nitin Deshmukh (who returned to Nagpur from Surat yesterday and alleged abduction attempts) will hold a press conference."

Earlier it was reported that, Uddhav Thackeray has directed the Chief Secretary, Additional Secretary, Principal Secretary and other secretaries to attend the online meeting at 12.30 pm. Why Uddhav Thackeray has called this meeting is still in the bouquet.



The Shinde faction now has 42 Shiv Sena MLAs and 8 independent MLAs. So some MPs are now likely to go and get Shinde. As a result, Shiv Sena, ie Thackeray, currently has 14 MLAs. If the MP also goes to Shinde, the intensity of this political earthquake is likely to increase.