Uddhav Thackeray to Visit Delhi for Three Days, Expected to Meet Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to visit Delhi tomorrow for a three-day stay. During his visit, Thackeray is expected to meet with key leaders including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and other prominent figures of the INDIA alliance.

As the assembly elections approach, political tensions in the state have intensified. On Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray delivered a sharp critique of Home Minister Amit Shah during a rally in Pune. Thackeray drew historical comparisons, likening Shah to the historical invader Ahmad Shah Abdali

"If we look back at Maharashtra's history, Shahistekhan had attacked Pune. However, Shahistekhan was clever; he managed to escape with just three fingers lost. He never returned after that. If some people had learned from this, they too would never have returned. But why did they come back? They came back to check the impact of the blow Maharashtra's people gave them in the last Lok Sabha elections. This person who has returned is the political descendant of Ahmed Shah Abdali—Amit Shah.