"Uddhav Thackeray Was Betrayed": Swami Avimukteshwaranand Expresses Support For Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief

In a significant show of spiritual solidarity, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, visited Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray, on his request. The Shankaracharya's visit comes amidst ongoing political turmoil and challenges faced by Thackeray and his party.

During his interaction with the media, Swami Avimukteshwaranand expressed his deep concern over the perceived betrayal against Uddhav Thackeray. "We follow Hindu religion. We believe in 'Punya' and 'Paap'. 'Vishwasghat' is said to be one of the biggest sins, the same has happened to Uddhav Thackeray. He called me, I came. He welcomed me, and we expressed that we are pained over the betrayal done to him. Our pain will not go until he again becomes Chief Minister," the Shankaracharya stated.

VIDEO | Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath was at 'Matoshree' in Mumbai on request of Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray. Here's what he said interacting with the media.



"We follow Hindu religion. We believe in 'Punya' and 'Paap'. 'Vishwasghat'… pic.twitter.com/AZCJaDfHhi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 15, 2024

The Shankaracharya also addressed issues of religious sanctity, particularly concerning the Kedarnath Temple. "Kedarnath Temple cannot be made in Delhi. There are defined twelve Jyotirlingas. Their locations are fixed. It is wrong," he emphasized. He also pointed out a major concern regarding a scandal, "There was a scam of 228 kg gold in Kedarnath. Nobody is bothered about it. "Despite his criticism, the Shankaracharya extended his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, "We are well-wishers of PM Modi."Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena in June 2022, toppling the MVA-led Maharashtra government under chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

