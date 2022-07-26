Uddhav Thackeray: Why was I named among top five CMs of country even without leaving home?

After the historic rebellion of 40 MLAs including Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, the party is facing a major crisis. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray has now tightened his waist and Aditya Thackeray has also become active. Both Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray are said to be trying to strengthen the party once again. In this, Shiv Sena leader and MP and executive editor of Saamana Sanjay Raut had a special interview with party chief Uddhav Thackeray. On this occasion, he commented on the current political events. During the Corona period, all my colleagues in the cabinet, the administration and the people cooperated well. That is why my name appeared in the first five chief ministers of the country... I am not saying my name, but that name came as a representative of the people. If all these did not cooperate, who would I be? What would I have done alone?

Why was I named among the top five Chief Ministers of the country even without leaving home? Because that was the situation at that time. I was telling myself not to leave the house and those people were listening.

