Uddhav Thackeray will remain CM: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday arreseted that 21 MLAs are in contact with Shiv Sena, he said "21 MLAs in Guwahati are in contact with us. I am very confident that they will come back." He further said that the MLAs were kidnapped and taken to Guwahati.

"Uddhav Thackeray will remain the chief minister, we will prove majority" he added.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday also informed that CM will not going to hold any meeting today, he said "CM won't hold any meeting today, some MLAs are going to Varsha Bungalow for official work. Nitin Deshmukh (who returned to Nagpur from Surat yesterday and alleged abduction attempts) will hold a press conference."

The Shinde faction now has 42 Shiv Sena MLAs and 8 independent MLAs. So some MPs are now likely to go and get Shinde. As a result, Shiv Sena, ie Thackeray, currently has 14 MLAs. If the MP also goes to Shinde, the intensity of this political earthquake is likely to increase.