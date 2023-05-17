Uddhav Thackeray's party suffers blow district president Anil Pasalkar joins Shinde faction

Anil Pasalkar, who was the district president of Shivsena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party, has resigned from his position and joined Eknath Shinde’s Shivsena in Mumbai.

This event happened on the same day when Uddhav Thackeray called for a meeting of all district presidents of his party in Mumbai. This event is seen as a significant setback for Uddhav Thackeray and his party in the Pune district.

Vijay Shivtare, a former MLA and prominent Shivsena leader, was also present during the aforementioned event. Prior to this, on Tuesday, Uddhav Thackeray had convened a meeting at his residence in Mumbai, which was attended by all the party MLAs. During the meeting, Thackeray discussed future strategies concerning state assembly, Loksabha, and local body elections.