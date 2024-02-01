Uddhav Thackeray's Scathing Attack on BJP and PM Narendra Modi in Pen Rally

"If you were confident with 'Abki bar 400 par', why do you need Nitish Kumar? Considering Hemant Soren's arrest on one side and Ajit Pawar's clean chit on the other, it seems as if Modi has a gurantee scheme: Do corruption, come to BJP, nothing will happen."

At a rally in Pen, Uddhav Thackeray targeted the BJP over ED and CBI. "Do corruption, come to BJP, you will get chief minister, deputy chief minister's post. These are the ones who make allegations, the same in the party and the ones who give a clean chit. Nitish Kumar took oath with the BJP and the next day Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav were summoned by the ED. This Modi guarantee, can you afford this guarantee? Those who remain against the dictatorship are being jailed. BJP-RSS workers should open their eyes. This fight is not about other parties against the BJP, it is about dictatorship versus democracy."

"The fact that you're putting the country in the hands of those you're wearing, who you're chasing, means you're handing over your next generations to the dictatorship. Future generations will not forgive you," Thackeray said.

"Also, if you want to bury someone, you have to make a pit first. You have to put the soil of votes in that pit. We have to go door-to-door for that. Go everywhere and review the work done by the government in the last 10 years. How much has the budget presented to come to fruition? Did women benefit from the schemes? Did farmers get help? Did young people get jobs? Ask these questions. When the cyclone hit Konkan twice, there was no help from the Centre. When the crisis came, the Prime Minister did not turn to Konkan. I helped farmers when I was chief minister. Now the Prime Minister is touring. 'When I want votes, my dear countrymen, then it is my job to crush you and develop you' seems to be Modi's philosophy," Thackeray said.

He further stated, "Shiv Sena chief's valuable contribution to the Ram temple, I am happy about it. I visited the Kalaram temple in Nashik and performed the Godatiri Aarti. At The Kalaram Temple, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar had done Satyagraha. This Ram is not your Modi's property, but this Ram also belongs to crores of Ram devotees in the country. In that ceremony, Modi was compared to our deity Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Those people are stupid. Chhatrapati had said that if the stalk of the farmer's vegetable is touched, then remember, but here there is no value for the farmers' produce. In Manipur, women were marginalized. Can the person be equal to the King even if he doesn't even see it? Those who are comparing Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are unhinged," he stated.

There is a dynasty of traitors in the state. The BJP should announce that we will not give tickets to dynastic politics. Sunil Tatkare is preparing for the Rajya Sabha as he cannot be elected to the Lok Sabha. Gone are the days of cheating. We came with you for a strong national Hindutva. Whoever believes in this country, irrespective of their caste, is our Hindutva, the BJP should define their Hindutva. A lot of money is spent on advertising. Advertisements are put up at petrol pumps. But the Prime Minister does not see a hike in petrol prices. Ask each other how many Ujjwala schemes poor women have. We are all victims of advertising. The people should have a public dialogue with each other, not mine. Let there be a discussion and let the truth come out to the public. It is everyone's responsibility to bring the truth to the public. If the truth comes out, even if I don't hold meetings in Pen and Raigad, our MP will be elected. We will fight against the dictator on the strength of this people. Uddhav Thackeray also said that when the power of the people is united, the dictatorship can be buried in the soil.