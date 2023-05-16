Uddhav Thackeray's Sena meet deputy Speaker to expedite disqualification of Shinde MLAs

A delegation of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) reached Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha and handed over a letter seeking expedited action in the disqualification of 16 MLAs of the Shinde camp following the Supreme Court's recent verdict during their meeting with Maharashtra's deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and Assembly secretary Jitendra Bhole.

Party MLAs including Anil Parab, Sunil Prabhu, Sunil Raut, Sachin Ahir, and Manisha Kayende were present during the meeting which lasted for around an hour. After the meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sachin Ahir said that the letter was submitted to the deputy speaker in the absence of the speaker.



After an hour's meeting, Sachin Ahir said that in the absence of the Speaker, he has handed over the letter and a copy of the Supreme Court's order to the Deputy Speaker of the Vidhan Bhavan and raised the demand to take a decision as soon as possible.

We have given a copy of the Supreme Court's decision, and whatever the court has said, along with our application to the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. We have requested him to give a quick decision on what has been said by the court, Ahir told the reporters.



He added, We request that the decision should be given within a day or 15 days. The Supreme Court has said that the decision should be taken by the Speaker of the House, it is mandatory and we will work accordingly.

