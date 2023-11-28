Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena revamps party structure, appoints 10 new leaders

Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has implemented significant organisational changes for the first time within his party on a large scale. Keeping an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Uddhav has appointed 10 divisional leaders with responsibility of Lok Sabha constituencies. The divisional leaders will work as a link between Thackeray and district chiefs of the party, enabling continuous monitoring of these constituencies. The announcement to this effect was made in the party mouthpiece Saamana.

As of now, Shiv Sena (UBT) has chiefs and co-ordinators for every district in the state, whereas in Mumbai, the party organisation revolves around 12 divisions that encompass 36 assembly seats, and each division is headed by a vibhag pramukh (divisional head). “The structure of vibhag pramukh in Mumbai has helped the party to monitor the situation in assembly constituencies effectively and to strengthen the party organisation. This setup of divisional leaders in the state with responsibility for Lok Sabha constituencies will help the party establish regular connections with local party leaders and party leadership. Divisional leaders will tour the constituencies and mobilise the party workers for upcoming polls,” said a party office-bearer. Divisional leaders named by the party on Monday include MPs Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant, Vinayak Raut, Rajan Vichare, Anil Desai; former MPs Anant Gite and Chandrakant Khaire; and legislators Bhaskar Jadhav, Ravindra Waikar and Sunil Prabhu.

Who are the 10 new leaders appointed by Uddhav

MP Sanjay Raut-North Maharashtra and Pune

Lok Sabha Constituency :- Nashik, Dindori, Jalgaon, Raver, Dhule, Nandurbar, Nagar, Shirdi, Pune, Baramati, Shirur, Maval (Assembly – Pimpri, Chinchwad, Maval)

Anant Geete, Konkan (Raigad)

Lok Sabha Constituency :- Raigad, Maval (Assembly – Panvel, Karjat, Uran)

Chandrakant Khaire, Marathwada

Lok Sabha Constituency: Sambhajinagar, Jalna

MP Arvind Sawant, West Vidarbha

Lok Sabha Constituency: Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal-Washim, Wardha

MP Anil Desai, West Maharashtra

Lok Sabha Constituency: Satara, Madha, Sangli, Kolhapur, Ichalkaranji

MLA Bhaskar Jadhav, East Vidarbha

Lok Sabha constituencies: Nagpur, Ramtek, Bhandara-Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli-Chimur

MP Vinayak Raut

Konkan (Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg)

Lok Sabha Constituency: Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg

MP Rajan Vichare

Konkan (Thane, Palghar)

Lok Sabha Constituency: Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Palghar

MLA Ravindra Vaykar

Marathwada

Lok Sabha Constituency: Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani

MLA Sunil Prabhu

Marathwada, Solapur

Lok Sabha Constituency: Solapur, Dharashiv, Latur, Beed