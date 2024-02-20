Ulhasnagar Firing: Accused Ganpat Gaikwad's Cable Office in Kalyan Vandalised

Kalyan: The cable office of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, an accused in the Ulhasnagar firing case, has been vandalized. Kolshewadi police have registered a case against six youths for vandalism and started further investigation.

Gaikwad and five of his associates are lodged in Taloja jail in connection with the firing that took place in a police station in Ulhasnagar earlier this month. Shiv Sena city chief Mahesh Gaikwad and his associate Rahul Patil are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police are investigating the case.

Ganpat Gaikwad's Tisai Cable Network has an office in the Kalyan East Tisgaon Naka area. The office is run by his brother Abhimanyu Gaikwad. On Monday evening, a bike was parked in front of the cable office. A young man was acting suspiciously around the bike. A man in the office saw it. They removed the young man (after which an argument broke out between the person in the office and the youths). The youths called five to six of their colleagues. Six young men came in front of the MLA's cable office. Together, they vandalized the cable office.

The Kolshewadi police have registered a case against six accused in the case. The Kolshewadi police have now started an investigation into the case. Police are investigating with the help of CCTV. However, the incident has created a stir. Ganpat Gaikwad's office is close to his residence and his public relations office.