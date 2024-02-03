Ulhasnagar Firing: BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad Who Shot at Shinde Sena Leader Mahesh Gaikwad Sent to Police Custody Till February 14

BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad shot Shinde Sena leader and his supporters inside a police station in Ulhasnagar. CM Shinde visited Jupiter Hospital, where the victim, Mahesh Gaikwad, was admitted, and discussed their medical condition with the doctors and medical staff.

Interestingly, the whole dispute took place because of a land matter. Some common people who were deprived of their ancestral land at Dwarli village in Kalyan- Malang Gad road came to the Hill Line police station to complaint about not getting enough remuneration. Mahesh Gaikwad was supporting these common people and alleged that Ganpat Gaikwad illegally occupied their lands. According to the landholders, instead of remuneration, cases are registered against them by the police. Ganpat Gaikwad was not ready to listen to common people and declined their charges. The situation escalated later, leading to an altercation between the MLA and the Sena leader. Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly fired shots at Mahesh Gaikwad inside the senior inspector’s chamber, injuring him and his associate, Rahul Patil.

Gopal Landge, Shiv Sena Kalyan Jilhapramukh told LokmatTimes.com, “According to the CCTV footage, the Senior PI and son of Ganpat Gaikwad were hinted to go out of the chamber and thereafter firing started. This was done intentionally. Strict punishment should be imposed on the accused. Lands of poor people are snatched from them and police are doing nothing.”

CCTV Video of Ulhasnagar Police Station

Shocking CCTV Video Of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad Shooting At Shinde Sena Leader Inside Ulhasnagar Police Station Surfaces! #GanpatGaikwad#BJP#Ulhasnagar#Thanepic.twitter.com/QxsBcQ2wUB — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) February 3, 2024

Shankar Patil, a supporter of Mahesh Gaikwad and Shivsena leader (Shinde group) from Kalyan, told LokmatTimes.com, “We condemn this unfortunate firing. Ganpat Gaikwad should be strictly published. MLA has fired in a police station. This is shocking. How will the police secure common citizens if such incidents are happening in the police station itself?” Shiv Sena Thane District Chief Naresh Mhaske told LokmatTimes.com, “This incident won't have any impact on the Shivsena-BJP alliance. However, whatever happened is unfortunate and police will take appropriate action.”

Ganpat Gaikwad was produced before Ulhasnagar court and sent to police custody till 14th February by the Magistrate court in Ulhasnagar and will be kept at Kalwa police station. It is understood that Ganpat Gaikwad told the court that police are working under pressure from the Chief Minister and even though his son was not an accused, he was made an accused. Police informed the court that Gaikwad opened fire, and the gun was seized after the firing. Police told prima facie it appears to be a pre-planned conspiracy and want to take voice samples of Gaikwad.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Gaikwad, who is suffering from multiple gunshot injuries, was operated on at night immediately as an emergency lifesaving surgery. Post-surgery, he is in the ICU and on a ventilator. His condition is currently critical, and the expert team of specialist doctors, including Intensive, General Surgeon, Thoracic, and Orthopaedic surgeon, are monitoring the vitals closely.