Ulhasnagar Firing: Sanjay Raut says Maharashtra has a 'Law and Order Problem' Because of CM Shinde

Mumbai: A scuffle broke out between BJP's Kalyan East MLA Ganpat Gaikwad and Shiv Sena's Shinde group's city chief Mahesh Gaikwad at a police station in Ulhasnagar in the middle of the night. Ganpat Gaikwad opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad and Rahul Patil, who were gravely injured. Three people, including BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, have been arrested in connection with the case.

The opposition has been intensely aggressive on this issue. Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar and NCP MP Supriya Sule targeted the state government. While talking to the media, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also said that if there is a chief minister like Eknath Shinde, crimes (such as these) will increase.

"The firing on Mahesh Gaikwad is shocking. The incident took place in the district of the chief minister of the state." Sanjay Raut said that goons are being born in the reign of Eknath Shinde. "Ganpat Gaikwad also said that the firing was done because of Eknath Shinde. Maharashtra had never been so rattled, there is a "law and order situation" in the state," fired Raut.

#WATCH | Ulhasnagar firing incident | Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "...Firing incident is happening in the home town of CM Eknath Shinde and the MLA openly says that Shinde forced him to shoot, that the CM should resign...Today, it happened at a Police station. The manner… pic.twitter.com/NBQwvxyhJP — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024



Serious allegations against Eknath Shinde

Ganpat Gaikwad has also made serious allegations against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. "Shinde has fostered similar criminals across the state. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is working to create a state of criminals in Maharashtra. If he is the chief minister, only criminals will be born in the state. He has made a good man like me into a criminal today," he alleged. He further lamented on alleged harassment he faced at the hands of Shinde's son Shrikant: "I had also informed my seniors in the BJP about the harassment I was facing. These people insult me repeatedly. Hoardings bearing Shrikant Shinde's Name within my constituency", Gaikwad said.

The Incident

Shiv Sena's Kalyan East city chief Mahesh Gaikwad and his associate Rahul Patil and BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad argued about a topic in the cabin of senior police inspector Vijay Jagtap of Hillline police station in Ulhasnagar. This was followed by abuse hurling and firing where Mahesh Gaikwad was shot four times while Rahul Patil was shot two times. According to police, the firing took place around 11 PM.