Ulhasnagar: Loudspeaker sales increase by 30-40% amid loudspeaker row

Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in the state, the sales of loudspeakers has gone up in Ulhasnagar area in Thane district. After the stand taken by MNS president Raj Thackeray regarding loudspeakers in mosques, good days have come for the loudspeaker business.

After Raj Thackeray's appeal, the sale of loudspeakers has increased by 30 to 40 percent. In Ulhasnagar, loudspeakers are on sale for Rs. 400 to Rs. 900.

The MNS party chief Raj Thackeray has appealed to the Hindus to "wait till May 3" and play Hanuman Chalisa thereafter in front of the mosques that "don't take down the loudspeakers"."I only have to say to the Hindus across India to wait till May 3. And after that, play Hanuman Chalisa in front of all such mosques that don't take down the loudspeakers," he said.