Umesh Kolhe murder case: Accused attacked in Arthur Road Jail

After the murder of Umesh Kolhe, a chemist in Amravati, another shocking information has come to light. Shah Rukh Pathan, the accused in Umesh Kolhe's murder case, was attacked in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. It is reported that he was beaten up by five people.

It is reported that due to this incident, the entire prison has become agitated and the security has been increased. Umesh Kolhe, a 54-year-old chemist from Amravati, was brutally murdered on the night of June 21. He was murdered allegedly after he forwarded a post on WhatsApp in support of controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammed by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

On the night of June 21, Umesh was returning home from his shop when he was murdered in Ghantaghar area of ​​Amravati. In this case, the police arrested seven people namely Mudassar Ahmed (22), Shah Rukh Pathan (25), Abdul Taufiq (24), Shoaib Khan (22), Atib Rashid (22) and Yusuf Khan (32) along with the alleged mastermind of the murder conspiracy, Sheikh Irfan Sheikh Rahim.

The NIA was also investigating the case after the murder of a tailor who supported Nupur Sharma's statement in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Hence, the NIA also took over the investigation into Umesh's murder and registered a case against all the seven accused under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and other laws.