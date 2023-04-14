Unauthorized rap video filmed in Pune university auditorium

Unauthorized filming of a 'rap' song occurred in the main building's auditorium and Savitribai Phule Pune University premises. Upon receiving a complaint from the university administration, the Chaturshringi police detained the individuals involved in the filming on Friday.

Sudhir Dalvi, an assistant security officer in the university's security department, filed a police complaint regarding the incident. The police initiated an investigation and began tracking down the individuals involved. In the meantime, the police have arrested the suspects from the university hostel, and they are currently being held in custody. The authorities are also trying to locate any other accomplices involved in the incident.

The filming of the rap song took place both on the Savitribai Phule Pune University campus and in the auditorium of the main building and was subsequently shared on social media. The Nationalist Students' Congress raised objections to the video and staged a protest, demanding that the culprits be punished.

In the video, the person is seen holding a sword and a gun while using explicit language. Furthermore, a bottle of wine and a glass were also placed on a table in the auditorium of the main building. Office-bearers of the Nationalist Students' Congress criticized the shooting of such a song in a sacred university structure. It has been discovered that the song was filmed without the university's permission.