Unconstitutional govt in Maha, Uddhav group tells SC for urgent hearing of plea filed by both rival factions

Uddhav Thackeray-led group told the Supreme Court as it sought an urgent hearing of the pleas filed by both the rival factions in relation to the Maharashtra political crisis.

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat mentioned the matter for urgent listing and requested the top court to hear the case urgently as there is an unconstitutional government in Maharashtra. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha said it would list the matter on January 13 to pass some directions.

CJI said next week is a miscellaneous week and it won’t be possible to assemble five judges on a miscellaneous week and thereafter the Supreme Court will have winter vacation.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud is seized of a batch of petitions filed by a rival faction between Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena group in relation to the Maharashtra political crisis.

Earlier, the top court had allowed the Election Commission of India to decide which faction between Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde be recognised as the ‘real’ Shiv Sena party and allotment of the bow and arrow symbol.