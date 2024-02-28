"Under Congress, 'One Rupee Released, 15 Paise Reached Destination": PM Modi in Yavatmal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition Congress and the INDI Alliance, accusing them of hindering progress and exploiting the common man during their respective tenures. Addressing a public gathering in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, PM Modi highlighted the alleged mismanagement of funds, particularly targeting the previous government's handling of packages meant for farmers and tribals, claiming that they were "looted in the middle."

“When there was the Congress government in the center, One rupee was released from Delhi and 15 paise reached the destination. If it had been the Congress government right now, the Rs. 21,000 crores which you have received today, Rs. 18,000 crores of it would have been looted in the middle..."

#WATCH | Yavatmal, Maharashtra: PM Modi says, "When there was the Congress government in the center, One rupee was released from Delhi and 15 paise reached the destination. If it had been the Congress government right now, the Rs. 21,000 crores which you have received today, Rs.… pic.twitter.com/aeEyMrRI7f — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

Highlighting his government's efficiency, Modi said, "When the INDI Alliance was in power in the center, what was the situation?... Packages used to be announced for the farmers of Vidarbha from Delhi, but they were looted in the middle. Poor, farmers and the Adivasis did not get anything. Today, I pressed one button, and Rs. 21,000 crores of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi reached the accounts of crores of farmers. This is Modi's guarantee..."

Looking ahead to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi invoked the popular slogan "Abki Baar 400 Paar," suggesting widespread support for the ruling government. He acknowledged the blessings received from the people of Vidarbha and expressed confidence in securing a strong mandate in the upcoming elections.

PM Modi reassured the crowd of ongoing efforts to complete stalled irrigation schemes initiated during the Congress regime. He reiterated his commitment to national development, promising transformative changes that would positively impact the lives of citizens across the country.