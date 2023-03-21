Unexpected rain lashes parts of Mumbai, residents asked to stay on alert

Mumbaikars on Tuesday woke up to light rains, which effectively bought down the heat. However, many low-lying areas are waterlogged due to the sudden downpour affecting the normal movement of people in the financial capital. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a wet weather warning for Maharashtra over the next few hours, saying that multiple cities and districts were likely to experience a thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and rainfall.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad during next 3-4 hours," IMD Mumbai. From early morning on Tuesday, sudden rain lashes Thane, Goregaon, and Borivali areas. According to the forecast, the rain is likely to move towards Dadar, Parel, and South Mumbai in the next few hours. The local trains are functioning normally as of now. People going out for work would face some difficulties due to the general conditions of lightning and rain."Westerly winds lead to moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea ... Mumbai currently experiencing light to moderate rains ...mostly in the suburbs", tweeted Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai. Yesterday, Mumbai saw a ‘good’ AQI as the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) dashboard in the afternoon showed the city’s overall AQI to be 89, which is regarded as ‘good+satisfactory’.