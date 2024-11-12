"Unfair to Blame Him for Maharashtra’s Politics”: Nitin Gadkari Defends Sharad Pawar Ahead Of State Elections

Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari responded to comments made by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray, who criticized Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar for the current chaotic state of Maharashtra's politics. While Gadkari concurred that the political situation in Maharashtra has worsened, he refrained from blaming any specific leader, instead highlighting the importance of citizens in holding politicians accountable.

Gadkari emphasized that political leaders ultimately answer to the public, stating, "Who is the judge? Who is in control? It’s the people." He noted that if the public seems misguided, it is the responsibility of leaders to redirect them. Reflecting on his own accountability, Gadkari shared an experience from a previous Lok Sabha election where he admitted to voters in a particularly challenging constituency that he may not have earned their trust and pledged to work harder to gain it. This example illustrates the need for leaders to engage with citizens and self-assess rather than deflect blame.

On his relationship with Raj Thackeray, Gadkari clarified that his friendships transcend political divisions. He stated, "Once I hold someone’s hand, I don’t let go, even if they fall into trouble," emphasizing his commitment to maintaining personal relationships despite political challenges.