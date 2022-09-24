Unidentified body of women found floating in Thane lake

The body of an unidentified woman was found floating in a lake in Thane city of Maharashtra.

"Around 10 am, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) received a call, which informed it about the body. A team of fire brigade and personnel from Naupada police station as well as RDMC reached the spot and recovered the body," RDMC chief Avinash Sawant said. Body was found in Makhmali Talao, he further stated.

The woman was presumably around 50 years old, he said. Her body was later sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, Sawant said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.