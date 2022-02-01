Union Budget 2022: What exactly did Maharashtra get from the budget?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022 in Parliament. The budget was presented ahead of elections in five states across the country. Against this backdrop, despite the remaining provisions, big announcements have been made, but the question now is, what exactly did the state of Maharashtra or the people of the state got out of this budget? Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the budget, made an important announcement regarding the river confluence project. The budget focuses on increasing the sources of irrigation and drinking water. Work will also be done to connect 5 major rivers in the country with the help of Ministry of Water Resources Development. This will include Tapi-Narmada, Godavari-Krishna and Damanganga-Pinjal projects in Maharashtra. It is being said that this will be of great benefit to Maharashtra.