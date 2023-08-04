Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Visit Pune on Sunday

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pune visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to tour Pimpri-Chinchwad on August 6. During his visit, Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to convene with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the two deputy chief ministers to chart out the strategy for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Notably, the BJP has reportedly commenced its election campaign in Maharashtra.

Amit Shah, who holds the portfolios of Union Home and Cooperation, is all set to inaugurate a new portal introduced by the Cooperative Ministry. This significant event is scheduled to take place at the Ramakrishna More Auditorium in Chinchwad.

The BJP has already commenced its preparations for this occasion. Following the inauguration of the portal, Amit Shah is anticipated to engage in a meeting with key state leaders. Notable figures expected to attend the event include Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, along with Dilip Walse Patil, local MLAs Mahesh Landge, and Harshvardhan Patil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Pune city a few days ago. During his trip, he was honoured with the Lokmanya Tilak Award presented by the Tilak Smarak Samiti. Additionally, he inaugurated two new metro lines and the police headquarters in Shivajinagar. Following Prime Minister Modi's visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is now scheduled to make his own visit to Pune.