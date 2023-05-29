Union Minister invites Prakash Ambedkar to join BJP, sparks political debate

Following the Karnataka Assembly elections, numerous political parties have initiated preparations for upcoming elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, and the Lok Sabha. In a significant development, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has formed an alliance with Shiv Sena, led by Thackeray, for the BMC polls. Meanwhile, Ramdas Athawale's RPI has aligned with the BJP. As the political landscape in the state undergoes changes, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has openly invited Prakash Ambedkar to join the BJP, suggesting that he should align with him rather than staying with Uddhav Thackeray, as he believes Ambedkar would not benefit from the current association. This move by Athawale has created a political buzz.

Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India organized a convention in Shirdi where he addressed his party members. During his speech, Athawale expressed his understanding of Uddhav Thackeray's character and stated that he would extend a warm welcome to Prakash Ambedkar if he decides to join the BJP. Athawale emphasized the significance of aligning with the same party that achieves power at both the national and state levels. With this in consideration, Athawale made a direct appeal to Prakash Ambedkar, urging him to consider forming an alliance with their party.