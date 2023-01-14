Union minister Nitin Gadkari receives two death threat call at his Nagpur office

The office of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Maharashtra received two threat calls, the Nagpur police said. According to the police, the threat calls were received by the office at 11.30 am and 11.40 am.

According to sources, an unknown person called the union minister’s office’s landline number twice and threatened to kill him.

An investigation into the matter is underway. Police have started investigating the matter and are currently speaking to the employees of the minister’s office. Subsequently, security at Gadkari’s residence has also been beefed up.