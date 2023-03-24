The untimely rain in the city has caused water damage at Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's residence Jalsa in Mumbai. Big B took to his Tumblr blog this week to share an update with his fans. He said that he has been monitoring the repair at his bungalow as he was concerned about the waterproofing and unprotected leakages.

The unseasonal rain, raineth every day almost in Mumbai. The early morning vision through the doors and windows be of surprise, at the most and then the worry of the waterproofing and the fear of unprotected leakages as construct work is initiated over the residences. The unseasonal doth create several issues with the crops and the farmers over the State. The rains come by June and July at the advent of the monsoon, but for the past few days, it has beaten all regular arrivals and presented itself here and now. It cooleth. It brings succour to some and misery to others. The unpreparedness is the value that it brings and that be the mission of life and its challenge ... to be not unprepared," he wrote in his blog.

In another update, Bachchan said that he had to constantly monitor the precautionary repair work at his bungalow. "Worked the entire day. At work of the profession, but more at the concern and rectification for the issues of the unseasonal rains that crept in very silently into crevices that, normally are covered and protected during the Monsoons, but because the rains are still a while, we had to take care of the damages done. All have so far been rectified, but yes further precaution needs to be taken. Due to the non-work during these hours of the day .. time mostly is being dedicated and devoted to management .. strange but yes .. it is a task and needs the attention of a personal kind ... No matter how detailed the matter, unless there is personal involvement in all matters, nothing moves or moves in the wrong direction," he added in his blog. On Tuesday, India's financial capital received the highest rainfall (16.6 mm) in a day in March since 2006.